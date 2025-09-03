Odisha Signs MoUs Worth ₹2,655 Crore at SEMICON India 2025

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the Odisha Pavilion at SEMICON India 2025 in New Delhi, where the state signed investment agreements worth ₹2,655 crore.

The agreements include ₹1,005 crore with TopTrack Hi-Tech PCB Pvt. Ltd. and ₹1,650 crore with Sancode Tech in partnership with Silicon Connect, Inari Amertron Berhad, and APIRC Penang.

During the event, the Chief Minister also held discussions with global companies such as Intel, Micron, Western Digital, Renesas, and Siemens.

He said the state’s new policies, including the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy 2025 and the Electronics Component Manufacturing (ECM) Policy 2025, are aimed at creating an ecosystem for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing in Odisha.