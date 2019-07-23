Odisha saw 7 Rapes-A-Day; over 5,000 Minor Girls missing in 4 years

TNI Bureau: Crime against minor girls is on the rise with more rape cases reported in Odisha.

As per a report tabled in the Odisha Assembly, as many as seven rape cases were reported on an average everyday in 2018.

While, Odisha had recorded 2,502 rape cases in 2018 as against 2,221 in 2017, at least 4,749 minor girls were raped between 2014 and 2017. There is an increase in crimes against minors with 1,005 minor girls were raped within the first six months of this year.

Similarly, 5,028 girl children have gone missing in the State in the past four years between January 2016 and March 2019. Of these, only 2,370 have been traced.