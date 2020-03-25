Odisha Police answers FAQ on Lockdown

TNI Bureau: In the wake of 21-day Lockdown across the country, the Odisha Police has issued answers to ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ (FAQ) on Lockdown.

1. What is meant by “Lockdown” as imposed by Government of Odisha?

Ans: It is a situation where because of a public health emergency like COVID-19, all public and private offices/shops/establishments are closed by law (except those exempted) and restrictions are imposed on movement of people.

2. Under which law has the lockdown been ordered?

Ans: It has been ordered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

3. In which districts is the lockdown applicable and till when?

Ans: It is applicable to the entire State of Odisha till 29.03.2020.

4. What will happen if you don’t obey the lockdown order?

Ans: You are liable to be arrested and prosecuted under Section 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the IPC.

5. Who are allowed to move from home to his place of work?

Ans: Only those persons who are employed in the list of essential services indicated in the list of essential services are allowed to go for work. They should however follow the Social Distancing norms and not gather or travel in groups of more than 7. All other citizens should remain at home and not proceed for work.

6. What should I do if I need to buy essential items?

Ans: You may go to buy essential items to the store/shop in your locality. However, to minimize the chance of infection, you should either be alone or at the most be accompanied by one family member and should follow the Social Distancing norms.

7. Are religious/social/political/marriage gathering allowed?

Ans: Any gathering in which 7 or more persons are expected is NOT allowed.

8. I am a businessman and my industry is not listed in the list of essential services. What should I do?

Ans: Please approach your local District Collector for resolution. However, you are advised to refrain from running the industry if the same is not categorised as Essential Service.

9. My child, parents or relative has to go to cities in other States for some urgent work or to reach back home, what should I advise him?

Ans: Everyone should stay wherever they are till the lockdown is lifted.

10. I have a COVID-19 related emergency, who should I contact?

Ans: Odisha Health Department Helpline for COVID-19: 0674-2390466. Mob: 9439994857/9439994859.

Police Control Room: 100.