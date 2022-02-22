Odisha-Mo Parivar to launch Organ Donation Registration Camps from Biju Jayanti

Insight Bureau: From helping the needy Odias all over the world to providing blood to the needy in a timely manner, Odisha-Mo Parivar has always come forward to help the people in distress. Apart from that, it also organizes blood donation camps to donate a huge share of blood to State’s blood banks.

As part of their social service initiative, Odisha Mo Parivar has decided to organize an “organ donation registration” camp across the state on March 5 to mark the occasion of the birth anniversary of Biju Babu. Interested individuals can register between February 21 and March 5 to participate in important activities such as “organ donation”. It was informed by Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik while addressing the press.

Dr. Pravas Acharya, President of the Body and Organ Donation Society of India, Sameer Pradhan and Rudra Narayan Samantaray (Both Joint Secretaries, Odisha-Mo Parivar and Health Advisor (Odisha-Mo Parivar), Dr. Satyajit Dash were among others present at the press meet.

In order to join the campaign and give a new life to others, you can contact Odisha Mo Parivar at (8917400700/8917400701) to join.