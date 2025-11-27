Odisha Governor holds talks with Tribal Healers

TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati had a valuable interaction with tribal healers, including PVTG members, at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.
Governor Kambhampati stressed the need to properly document nature-based healing traditions, traditional tribal healing systems to ensure their preservation, promote scientific research and pass the knowledge to future generations.
Sharing his delight over the opportunity to engage directly with tribal healers, the Governor said traditional healing practices hold significant cultural and scientific relevance. With growing interest from institutions like the Ministry of Ayush, documenting their remedies and plant-based methods is essential to preserve this heritage and support further study.
