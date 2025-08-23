Odisha Governor asks Officials to be Empathetic while implementing Schemes for Tribals

TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati today advised the officials to adopt a humane and compassionate approach while implementing schemes meant for the tribals of the State.

While reviewing the work of the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste Development, Minority and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that many schemes are being implemented by both the Central and State Governments for the welfare of the tribals.

The tribal community will able to know about the schemes and get benefits only when they become aware of the schemes. Therefore, the Governor asked the Divisional Commissioner and Administrative Secretary to prepare booklets on various schemes on behalf of the concerned department and distribute them to the public.

Apart from this, he directed the divisional authorities to work with a positive attitude towards how more people can join various social security schemes. The Governor said that the bank authorities have a major responsibility in this regard.

During the review of various programs, the Governor reviewed the implementation of quality education available to tribal students, Ekalavya Adarsh residential schools, scholarships, various schemes implemented to improve the standard of living of tribals, implementation of the Forest Rights Act-2006, Minimum Support Price for marketing of forest produce, Article 275 (1), Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana, Dharti Aba Janjatiya Gram Akhtar Abhiyan etc. and the problems arising in the implementation of the scheme.

The Governor reviewed the pending applications filed under the progress of various districts under the Forest Rights Act and directed to decide them within the next ninety days.

The Governor emphasized on better coordination between the officers of various departments concerned in this regard. He reviewed the steps taken to improve the status of schools run by the Welfare Department along with the infrastructure development. He also expressed concern over the issue of fake caste certificates and inquired about the steps taken to check such cases.

The Governor reviewed the issue of purchase and auction of minor forest produce. He reviewed the steps taken by the government for the marketing of minor forest produce. He emphasized on the need to ensure that the tribals get fair price and eliminate middlemen in this regard.

Further he suggested encouraging entrepreneurs to set up MSMEs for processing minor forest produce.

The Governor reviewed the infrastructure and communication in tribal-affected areas and emphasized on making mobile network available in every village.

In addition, the Governor reviewed the use of solar energy in people’s homes and institutions. He emphasized. Apart from this, the Governor also emphasized on setting up smart classrooms in schools in support of CSR programs.