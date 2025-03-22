Odisha Getting Richer with Discovery of More Mineral Wealth

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s vast mineral reserves continue to reinforce its position as India’s mining hub, unlocking new economic opportunities. With recent discoveries of gold in Deogarh and lithium in Nayagarh, the state is poised for a mining revolution, supporting both industrial growth and green energy ambitions.

As India’s top iron ore and bauxite producer, Odisha’s mineral wealth fuels steel and aluminum industries. The government’s strategic exploration, aided by AI and drone technology, signals a future of sustainable mining.

With upcoming auctions and foreign investments, Odisha is set to generate massive revenue, boosting infrastructure and employment. However, responsible mining practices and environmental safeguards must remain central to Odisha’s mineral-driven prosperity, ensuring long-term benefits for both industry and communities.