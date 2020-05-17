Odisha Corona Updates – May 17, 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 91 new COVID-19 +VE cases on Saturday, taking the number of positive cases in the State to 828. Unfortunately, a 38-year-old male patient, died of Coronavirus in Ganjam. He was a Surat Returnee. With this, the death toll in Ganjam has risen to 2 and 4 in Odisha.
A record number of 5.083 samples were tested on May 16. Out of 91 +VE cases, 87 were from quarantine centres and 4 from local. One Sarpanch has been infected with COVID-19. Sambalpur reported 1st COVID-19 case while Cuttack reported 12 more cases.
Odisha’s Recovery and Mortality rates as well as COVID +VE case remain good and under control. Ganja, tops the number of cases in the State with 292 followed by Jajpur (121) and Balasore (119).
COVID-19 Updates at a Glance:
➡️ Total Samples Tested on May 16 – 5,083
➡️ COVID-19 +VE Cases – 91
➡️ Death – 1
➡️ Quarantine Centres – 87, Local – 4
➡️ Recovery – 30
➡️ Deceased – M (38) from Ganjam
➡️ Cases – Bhadrak (28), Balasore (17), Ganjam (15), Cuttack (12), Puri (7), Keonjhar (4), Khordha (3), Bolangir (2), Kendrapara (1), Sambalpur (1), Sundargarh (1).
➡️ Samples Tested (Cumulative) – 91,223
➡️ Total +VE Cases – 828
➡️ Active Cases – 627
➡️ Recovered – 196
➡️ Deceased – 4
➡️ COVID +VE Rate – 0.90%
➡️ Recovery Rate – 23.67%
➡️ Mortality Rate – 0.48%
91 new #COVID19 +VE cases & 2 deaths in #Odisha yesterday. Total Cases – 828; Death Toll – 5.
Deaths from #Ganjam – M (38) & M (45). Surat Returnees. #TheNewsInsight #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/uRZoql6k8U
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 17, 2020
