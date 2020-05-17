Odisha Corona Updates – May 17, 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 91 new COVID-19 +VE cases on Saturday, taking the number of positive cases in the State to 828. Unfortunately, a 38-year-old male patient, died of Coronavirus in Ganjam. He was a Surat Returnee. With this, the death toll in Ganjam has risen to 2 and 4 in Odisha.

A record number of 5.083 samples were tested on May 16. Out of 91 +VE cases, 87 were from quarantine centres and 4 from local. One Sarpanch has been infected with COVID-19. Sambalpur reported 1st COVID-19 case while Cuttack reported 12 more cases.

Odisha’s Recovery and Mortality rates as well as COVID +VE case remain good and under control. Ganja, tops the number of cases in the State with 292 followed by Jajpur (121) and Balasore (119).

COVID-19 Updates at a Glance:

➡️ Total Samples Tested on May 16 – 5,083

➡️ COVID-19 +VE Cases – 91

➡️ Death – 1

➡️ Quarantine Centres – 87, Local – 4

➡️ Recovery – 30

➡️ Deceased – M (38) from Ganjam

➡️ Cases – Bhadrak (28), Balasore (17), Ganjam (15), Cuttack (12), Puri (7), Keonjhar (4), Khordha (3), Bolangir (2), Kendrapara (1), Sambalpur (1), Sundargarh (1).

➡️ Samples Tested (Cumulative) – 91,223

➡️ Total +VE Cases – 828

➡️ Active Cases – 627

➡️ Recovered – 196

➡️ Deceased – 4

➡️ COVID +VE Rate – 0.90%

➡️ Recovery Rate – 23.67%

➡️ Mortality Rate – 0.48%