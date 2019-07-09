Odisha CM releases Documentary on “Police Response to Cyclone FANI-2019”

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released a Documentary film & a Report on “Police Response to Cyclone FANI-2019” at the State Secretariat in Bhubaneswar today.

The CM also lauded the outstanding work of Odisha Police for reaching out to affected people in distress before, during & in the aftermath of FANI.

The documentary showcases that how the Odisha cops played a crucial role in rescuing & rehabilitating affected people, maintain law and order, road clearance, distribution of relief and restoration works.