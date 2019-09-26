Odisha Cabinet nod to Tender for Inter-State Bus Terminal at Baramunda

TNI Bureau: In a bid to provide all necessary facilities to the passengers and Buses in the Capital city, Odisha Cabinet on Thursday approved a tender of Rs 160 crore for construction of a modern Inter-State Bus Terminal at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar.

Besides, a Bus Depot will be constructed at Khandagiri for shifting of present Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) Bus Depot from Baramunda.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has been entrusted with the development of the project on EPC mode on the basis of a transparent bidding process. M/S Bridge and Roof Company India Ltd, a Government of India undertaking, will execute the project at a cost of Rs 160,66,54,000.

The ISBT Baramunda would have following provisions:

• Terminal Space: 1,31,713 Sq ft

• Commercial Space: 1,70,912 Sq ft

• Bus Bay: 35 Nos

• Idle Bus Parking Space: 190 Nos