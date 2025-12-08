Odisha Book Fair Hosts Launch of “The Dusk Date” with Assamese Writer Bhaskarjyoti Sarma

TNI Bureau: The Odisha State Book Fair became a vibrant meeting ground of literary minds on Sunday with the launch of “The Dusk Date”, the English translation of the Odia short-story collection “Ruha, Kahuchhi” written by Rajesh Kumar Tripathy. The book was unveiled in the presence of noted Assamese writer Shri Bhaskarjyoti Sarma, invited specially by leading publishing house Ratnachira.

The event brought together an eminent panel including Shri Soumya Ranjan Pattnaik, Chairman of Eastern Media Ltd; Shri Debaprasad Dash, Special Secretary, Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture; Shri Chandrasekhar Hota, Secretary, Odisha Sahitya Akademi; and Shri Manoranjan Panigrahi, former bureaucrat and cultural administrator.

Speakers praised the emotional depth of Tripathy’s stories, noting how he portrays love in all its forms — tender, complex, and enduring. They said his writing shows that life unfolds not in grand events but in small, gentle moments. Shri Sarma remarked that Rajesh’s words “feel like tender whispers reaching the deepest corners of the heart.”

The Dusk Date explores emotions that people often struggle to express — lost bonds, unspoken pain, unforgettable memories, and hope that survives even through heartbreak. Stories like “The First Born,” “No Gifts, Just You, Papa,” “The Free Bird,” “Hospice Care,” and “Tea, Finally” allow readers to fully experience each character’s joy, sorrow, and acceptance.

Quoting Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, speakers said Rajesh’s stories leave behind a soft lingering ache, making them unforgettable. Many at the event shared how his writing helps readers “weep, smile, and rediscover faith in the fragile human heart.”

The audience also appreciated Shri Karunakar Prusti, Publisher of Ratnachira, for promoting translations and helping Odia literature reach a wider national readership.

A special highlight of the ceremony was the presence of Assamese writer Shri Bhaskarjyoti Sarma, which symbolized growing literary ties between Assam and Odisha. His participation was welcomed as a step toward stronger cultural exchange between the two states.

The unveiling of The Dusk Date became not just a book launch but a celebration of storytelling, memory, and the emotional bonds that literature creates across regions.