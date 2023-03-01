Breaking News! Odia Actor Pintu Nanda passes away while undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. He was 47.

Actor Sritam Das tweeted this news that Pintu breathed his last at 11:25 PM on Wednesday.

Pintu needed liver transplant urgently as he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis. Earlier, Sritam had tweeted that Pintu’s condition was not good.

The hospital authorities, in the medical certificate, said that approximate expenditure for Nanda’s treatment/ procedure will be around Rs 35 lakh.

It is to be noted here that the family members shifted Pintu Nanda to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad from New Delhi’s Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) as the organ donor was not available.