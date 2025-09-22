Navin Das urges CM Mohan Majhi to consider Journalists’ Demands

TNI Bureau: At the Annual Event of Nirbhaya Daily Newspaper on Saturday, Senior Journalist and Editor Navin Das has put forth two demands of the journalists before CM Mohan Majhi, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He urged the CM to considering adding dependent parents of Working Journalists in the existing Health Insurance coverage.

In addition, Navin Das also requested the CM to announce pension scheme for the Journalists, which is prevalent in many other states. Navin Das focused on working conditions, fair coverage, and support for press freedom in the state, describing how difficult it is to run a media house while demanding accountability from the system.

Earlier, CM Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the importance of responsible journalism, saying Newspapers are living entities that guide society, and their effectiveness benefits the public. Majhi highlighted that while media serves as a record of history and a tool for democracy, it must avoid motivated reporting, as misleading news harms the society.