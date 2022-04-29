Naveen in Delhi; will attend Conference of High Court Chief Justices tomorrow

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who arrived in the national capital on Friday, said he will take up with the Centre various pending projects related to the State.

During his five-day visit, Patnaik will attend a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of the High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, which is scheduled to be held on April 30.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will chair the conference.

Both the Chief Justices’ Conference and the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices are being held after a gap of six years.

The CM will return to Odisha on May 3.