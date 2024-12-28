Manmohan Singh’s mortal remains consigned to flames with full State honours By Sagarika Satapathy On Dec 28, 2024 Share The former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh was on Saturday cremated with full State honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. Related Posts Social media bursts into joy over Nitish Reddy’s… Dec 28, 2024 TNI Morning News Headlines – December 28, 2024 Dec 28, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. CongressManmohan SinghPoliticsstate honours Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
Comments are closed.