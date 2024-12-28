Manmohan Singh’s mortal remains consigned to flames with full State honours

By Sagarika Satapathy
Manmohan Singh's mortal remains consigned to flames with full State honours

The former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh was on Saturday cremated with full State honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi.

Related Posts

Social media bursts into joy over Nitish Reddy’s…

TNI Morning News Headlines – December 28, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Manmohan Singh's mortal remains consigned to flames with full State honours

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.