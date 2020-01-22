List of New Flights for Odisha scheduled in 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today informed that discussions are underway with various airlines for finalising new flights to/from Odisha.

The meeting chaired by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik planned out for new/additional flights and introduction of new flights in various routes between Bhubaneswar and other major airports which do not have direct connectivity.

Bhubaneswar-Bangaluru – Commenced on 20.01.2020-Air India Bhubaneswar- Surat – Commenced on 20.01.2020-Air India Kolkata- Jharsuguda– Commenced on 24.01.2020-Alliance Air Bhubaneswar-Varanasi– Commenced on 31.01.2020-Alliance Air Varanasi- Bhubaneswar– Commenced on 29.01.2020-Indigo Jharsuguda-Mumbai– Proposed to commenced by end of Winter schedule 2020-SpiceJet Prayagraj-Bhubaneswar – Commenced on 01.07.2020-Indigo Delhi- Bhubaneswar– Likely to commence on Summer schedule, 2020-AirAsia Bhubaneswar-Rourkela– Likely to commence from May, 2020-Alliance Air Bhubaneswar-Kalaikunda – Likely to commence on Summer schedule, 2020-Alliance Air Bhubaneswar-Bangkok–Will participate in bid for VGF support-AirAsia Bangkok- Bhubaneswar – Will participate in bid for VGF support Singapore- Bhubaneswar– Will participate in bid for VGF support Bhubaneswar-Abu Dhabi–Will participate in bid for VGF support

The CM also called for introduction of more flights from Bhubaneswar to destinations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong & Bangkok for convenience and comfort to the people of the State.

As many as 15 airlines including Etihad, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, Indigo, Vistara, Air Asia, Go Air, Spicejet, Alliance Air, Maldivian Airlines, 5 CEOs, high officials from Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India attended the high-level meeting for enhancing air connectivity to/from Odisha.