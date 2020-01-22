TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today informed that discussions are underway with various airlines for finalising new flights to/from Odisha.
The meeting chaired by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik planned out for new/additional flights and introduction of new flights in various routes between Bhubaneswar and other major airports which do not have direct connectivity.
List of New Flights for Odisha scheduled in 2020:
- Bhubaneswar-Bangaluru – Commenced on 20.01.2020-Air India
- Bhubaneswar- Surat – Commenced on 20.01.2020-Air India
- Kolkata- Jharsuguda– Commenced on 24.01.2020-Alliance Air
- Bhubaneswar-Varanasi– Commenced on 31.01.2020-Alliance Air
- Varanasi- Bhubaneswar– Commenced on 29.01.2020-Indigo
- Jharsuguda-Mumbai– Proposed to commenced by end of Winter schedule 2020-SpiceJet
- Prayagraj-Bhubaneswar – Commenced on 01.07.2020-Indigo
- Delhi- Bhubaneswar– Likely to commence on Summer schedule, 2020-AirAsia
- Bhubaneswar-Rourkela– Likely to commence from May, 2020-Alliance Air
- Bhubaneswar-Kalaikunda – Likely to commence on Summer schedule, 2020-Alliance Air
- Bhubaneswar-Bangkok–Will participate in bid for VGF support-AirAsia
- Bangkok- Bhubaneswar – Will participate in bid for VGF support
- Singapore- Bhubaneswar– Will participate in bid for VGF support
- Bhubaneswar-Abu Dhabi–Will participate in bid for VGF support
The CM also called for introduction of more flights from Bhubaneswar to destinations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong & Bangkok for convenience and comfort to the people of the State.
As many as 15 airlines including Etihad, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, Indigo, Vistara, Air Asia, Go Air, Spicejet, Alliance Air, Maldivian Airlines, 5 CEOs, high officials from Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India attended the high-level meeting for enhancing air connectivity to/from Odisha.
