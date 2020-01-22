English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

List of New Flights for Odisha scheduled in 2020

By TNI Bureau
210

TNI Bureau:  Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today informed that discussions are underway with various airlines for finalising new flights to/from Odisha.

The meeting chaired by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik planned out for new/additional flights and introduction of new flights in various routes between Bhubaneswar and other major airports which do not have direct connectivity.

List of New Flights for Odisha scheduled in 2020:

Related Posts

WATCH: CRPF Jawans carry pregnant woman on a Cot for 6 kms

WATCH: VK Pandian holds meeting in Cuttack at 5:15 AM

  1. Bhubaneswar-Bangaluru – Commenced on 20.01.2020-Air India
  2. Bhubaneswar- Surat – Commenced on 20.01.2020-Air India
  3. Kolkata- Jharsuguda– Commenced on 24.01.2020-Alliance Air
  4. Bhubaneswar-Varanasi– Commenced on 31.01.2020-Alliance Air
  5. Varanasi- Bhubaneswar– Commenced on 29.01.2020-Indigo
  6. Jharsuguda-Mumbai– Proposed to commenced by end of Winter schedule 2020-SpiceJet
  7. Prayagraj-Bhubaneswar – Commenced on 01.07.2020-Indigo
  8. Delhi- Bhubaneswar– Likely to commence on Summer schedule, 2020-AirAsia
  9. Bhubaneswar-Rourkela– Likely to commence from May, 2020-Alliance Air
  10. Bhubaneswar-Kalaikunda – Likely to commence on Summer schedule, 2020-Alliance Air
  11. Bhubaneswar-Bangkok–Will participate in bid for VGF support-AirAsia
  12. Bangkok- Bhubaneswar – Will participate in bid for VGF support
  13. Singapore- Bhubaneswar– Will participate in bid for VGF support
  14. Bhubaneswar-Abu Dhabi–Will participate in bid for VGF support

The CM also called for introduction of more flights from Bhubaneswar to destinations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong & Bangkok for convenience and comfort to the people of the State.

As many as 15 airlines including Etihad, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, Indigo, Vistara, Air Asia, Go Air, Spicejet, Alliance Air, Maldivian Airlines, 5 CEOs, high officials from Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India attended the high-level meeting for enhancing air connectivity to/from Odisha.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!