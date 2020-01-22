English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

100-Word Edit: Jay Panda – The Troubleshooter

By TNI Bureau
Jay-Panda-CAA
201

Although Baijayant Panda lost the electoral battle from Kendrapara in 2019 and yet to get a Rajya Sabha berth, he continues to come to the rescue of the government on various issues, CAA 2019 being the most prominent one.

By leading awareness programmes on CAA across the country and taking part in dialogues abroad, he has justified his position and responsibility bestowed on him.

His meetings and discussions with Correspondents of Indian and global media organisations, have helped the Government present India’s views on CAA and allay all fears and concerns. Jay has now turned a troubleshooter for Modi Government.

TNI Bureau
