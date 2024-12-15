Legendary Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Passes Away at 73

San Francisco: Zakir Hussain, the iconic tabla maestro and composer, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at the age of 73. He had been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital earlier that day, where he was receiving treatment for heart-related issues. His close friend, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, confirmed the news to PTI.

According to Hussain’s manager, Nirmala Bachani, the renowned tabla virtuoso had been battling blood pressure problems and had been in the hospital for the past two weeks.

Zakir Hussain, the eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, followed in his father’s footsteps to become one of the world’s most respected percussionists. Over his illustrious six-decade career, Hussain won five Grammy Awards, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Known for his collaborations with global music legends, Hussain’s 1973 project with guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist T.H. ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram was revolutionary, blending Indian classical music with jazz and creating a unique, groundbreaking fusion.

Hussain’s exceptional contributions to music earned him several prestigious honors, including the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023, cementing his legacy as one of India’s most distinguished classical musicians.