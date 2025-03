TNI Bureau: Virat Kohli played a spectacular innings of 84 off 98 balls while KL Rahul gave a finishing touch with 42* off 34 balls, as India (267/6) qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy FINAL with a four-wicket win over Australia (264/10) in the semifinal.

Shreyas also contributed 45. For India Shami took 3 wickets, while Varun and Jadeja took 2 wickets each. Kohli was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’.