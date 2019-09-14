KhatiJamiba undertakes Seed Ball Plantation Drive

TNI Bureau: Khati Jamiba, the Twitterati in Odisha in collaboration with the District Forest Department, Khurda started a Seed Ball Plantation movement at Dhauli on Saturday.

Under the Nature Conservation Movement, seed balls or earth balls consist of a variety of seeds rolled within a ball of clay. The practice of introducing vegetation to the land is done by throwing seed balls into the land. It aims to save trees, protect forests and spread awareness.

Members of Khati Jamiba, Dr. Deepak Kara, Saswat Debadatta, Ashutosh Das, Ashish Sarangi, Priyabrata Pradhan, Sibasankar Das, Ashish Panda and Wildlife Campaigner Soumya paricipated in the Plantation drive programme today.

#KhatiJamiba has given message to Twitterati to come out of the virtual world and congregate for a common cause.