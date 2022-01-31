Kerala continues to report Covid Backlog Deaths

Insight Bureau: The Covid 19 death count in India climbed to 4,95,050 with 959 Covid-related deaths today. The higher number of deaths reported in the fresh 24 hours is due to Kerala adding 374 backlog deaths to Monday’s count.

The active caseload reached 18,31,268, while the daily positivity rate was registered at 15.77 per cent.

According to sources, In the last week, Kerala reported 1069 backlog deaths. There were 311 backlog deaths reported yesterday. 258 cases on Saturday, 142 on Friday, 77 on Thursday, 84 on Wednesday, 158 on Tuesday and 39 backlog deaths were reported on Monday. Backlog deaths are showing a clear way to not panic.

Notably, COVID-19 cases in Kerala continued to rise with the southern state reporting 51,570 new infections on Sunday (January 30) taking the total number of affected people to 59,83,515.

On January 25, Kerala had registered 55,475 cases, the highest ever single-day spike in the infection count since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

The backlog deaths in Kerala have been designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.