Jewellery Shop Owner dies in Jeypore; Family blames GST Officials

TNI Bureau: Shocking death of jewllery shop owner P Hari Prasad in Jeypore, has shocked the entire business community. Hari Prasad, known as ‘Naani Babu’, who was known to all in the town, had fallen ill during the CGST raids on his shop, New Basanti Jewellers, on Dhanteras (October 29). He was admitted to the hospital and passed away this morning of heart attack.

Family members, friends and those who knew Hari Parasad, have alleged mental harassment by the GST officials, holding them responsible for his untimely demise. They wonder why only shop was raided by the GST officials on the day of Dhanteras. It has been reported that his shop used to draw huge crowd during the festive season.

The Jeypore Chamber of Commerce has called for a dawn to dusk bandh tomorrow to protest against “selective targeting of Hari Prasad’ by GST officials, leading to his death.