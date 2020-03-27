Information on 3rd COVID-19 Positive Patient in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government’s COVID-19 Chief Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi has given details about the 3rd Coronavirus positive patient in Odisha and listed out precautionary measures for others who might have come in contact with him.

👉 The 60-year-old man had gone to Delhi along with his family on March 7, 2020.

👉 He had then visited Rewari in Haryana and returned to Bhubaneswar on IndiGo 6E 2014 flight (7:10 PM Departure from Delhi) on March 10.

👉 He felt sick on March 13. He visited the Assembly Dispensary on March 16, 2020.

👉 The patient later visited Kar Clinic and Hospital OPD on March 21 and got admitted on March 23.

👉 He got discharged on March 24 and got admitted into Capital Hospital on March 25.

👉 All those who had travelled via the same IndiGo flight on March 10, those who were in Assembly premises on March 16 and those who visited Kar Clinic on March 21 and 23, are advised to stay under quarantine. They can call at 104 to get further help.

👉 Further contact tracing is underway. The patient’s wife, daughter and driver kept in isolation.

👉 A staff of Odisha Assembly has come in contact with the above COVID-19 patient. All staff will be quarantined and the Odisha Assembly building will be disinfected.

👉 Odisha Assembly will now be functioning from Lok Seva Bhawan’s Convention Hall with 30% attendance of MLAs. Social Distancing norms of 2 meters between the MLAs will be maintained.

👉 We see a possibility of getting into the 3rd stage of community transmission, fears Surboto Bagchi.

👉 Fresh guidelines will be issued today to all Private Hospitals, Clinics and Doctors today.