Indigenous (Desi) Cow declared ‘Rajya Mata’ in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, the Maharashtra government on Monday, September 30, 2024, declared the State’s indigenous cow breeds as ‘RajyaMata-Gomata’ due to concerns over their declining population.

The Cabinet also approved a subsidy scheme for rearing indigenous cows, providing ₹50 per cow per day to goshalas. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the initiative aims to preserve these breeds, while Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that it will help goshalas with fodder and conservation efforts.

The government resolution highlighted the religious, scientific, and economic significance of cows, noting that indigenous breeds like Devni, Lalkandhari, Khillar, Dangi, and Gavlau are facing dwindling numbers. It also stressed the nutritional value of indigenous cow milk and the importance of cow products in Ayurveda and organic farming.

The scheme will be implemented online through the Maharashtra Goseva Commission, with district-level committees overseeing it. According to the 2019 animal census, the indigenous cow population had declined by 20%.

Opposition leader Vijay Waddettiwar criticized the move, calling it politically motivated and lacking clarity on its implications.