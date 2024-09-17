India win Asian Champions Trophy Title for 5th Time

TNI Bureau: Yet another good news for the Hockey fan as India successfully clinched their fifth Asian Champions Trophy title after beating hosts China 1-0 in a hard-fought final of the 2024 edition at Hulunbuir on Tuesday.
The match had started with China trying to put the Indian defence under pressure, but the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team got a big opportunity to score in the 27th minute.
Jugraj scored a decisive goal in the 51st minute to help India secure the win as China made the defending champions work hard for the win in the end.
With this India have now won the Asian Champions Trophy titles in 2011, 2016, 2023 and 2024, apart from being declared joint winners with Pakistan in 2018.
