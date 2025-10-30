India to Get Official Caller ID System, TRAI Approves New Plan

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has approved a proposal from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to introduce an official caller identification system that will show the real name of the person making a call. The feature, called Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), will allow mobile users to see the verified name of the caller on their phone screens, similar to apps like Truecaller, but operated directly through telecom networks.

The CNAP system will use information provided by subscribers at the time of SIM registration. This means the caller’s name will come from the telecom operator’s verified database, ensuring the details are accurate and trustworthy. It will be a government-backed caller ID feature built into the network and available on all types of phones.

According to TRAI, the service will be turned on by default for all users, though anyone who does not wish to use it can opt out by contacting their telecom service provider. The regulator said this system will help reduce unwanted calls and scams by letting people see who is calling before they answer.

Currently, phones only display the caller’s number, not their name. With CNAP, telecom companies will be required to create and maintain a database linking each phone number to the subscriber’s verified name. When a call is made, the network will automatically check this database and show the caller’s name on the recipient’s screen.

The DoT has already tested CNAP on 4G and 5G networks in select cities. The trials showed that some upgrades were needed to make the system work smoothly, especially for traditional voice networks. Once those improvements are complete, CNAP will be introduced as part of regular telecom services, not as a separate app or product.

Experts say the move will make phone communication in India safer and more transparent, as it will help identify genuine callers and reduce the risk of fraud. The rollout date has not yet been announced, but telecom operators are expected to begin technical preparations soon.

When fully implemented, CNAP will make India one of the first countries to have a nationwide verified caller ID system built directly into its telecom network.