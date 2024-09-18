India plans New Moon Mission; Chandrayaan-4 gets Cabinet Nod

TNI Bureau: The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the mission to moon, Chandrayaan-4, following the successful demonstration of safe and soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 Lander on the Lunar Surface.

Chandrayaan-4 mission will achieve the foundational technologies capabilities for an Indian landing on the moon (planned by year 2040) and return safely back to Earth.

Major technologies that are required for docking/undocking, landing, safe return to earth and also accomplish lunar sample collection and analysis would be demonstrated.

ISRO will be responsible for the development of spacecraft and launch. The Project will be managed and monitored at ISRO.

The Union Government has allocated Rs 2104.06 crore to Chandrayaan-4, with a mission timeline of 36 months.