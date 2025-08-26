Gopabandhu Sambadika Bima Yojana Application Date Extended

TNI Bureau: Odisha government today extended the last date to apply for Gopabandhu Sambadika Bima Yojana following the direction of the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Earlier, the last date to apply or renew the Sambadika Bima Yojana was August 25. However, keeping in view the request of the journalists, the Chief Minister extended the last date for application till August 30.

Under the Gopabandhu Sambadika Bima Yojana, the state government provides health insurance to the working journalists. Due to this, the families of the working journalists are able to get free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in various affiliated hospitals.

This year too, applications are being accepted from journalists online at www.owjws.odisha.gov.in for both new and renewal.

Journalists who are already enrolled need to upload their valid PRES IDENTITY CRAD & update other details (if any necessary ) by logging into their account for renewal.