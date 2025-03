TNI Bureau: The family of late BJD leader Naba Das has urged Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi for a CBI probe into his murder. His wife, Minati Das, formally requested a meeting, echoing similar demands by daughter Dipali Das.

BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra backed the call, while Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan advised a written request. The demand has intensified political debates over the case.