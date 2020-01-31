English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Fact Check: Did AAP Workers lynch a Man at Kejriwal’s Rally?

By TNI Bureau
AAP-Rally-2019
TNI Bureau: A video showing AAP workers thrashing a man at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s rally, has gone viral on the Web. People who tweeted and posted the video, claimed that the man was lynched.

The video was first shared way back in May 2019 during Lok Sabha elections. The AAP workers thrashed the man, who slapped Kejriwal during the road show. The man was later handed over to the Delhi Police, who detained him after preliminary treatment. The man survived the assault.

Kejriwal-Slapped

The Delhi Police had then claimed that he was a disgruntled AAP worker, while the Aam Aadmi Party put the blame on Delhi Police and BJP.

Interesting people who tweeted the video in the last few days, have taken it from the Twitter handle of Amit Raina, who tweeted it on May 8, 2019.

Conclusion: The video was of May 2019 and had nothing to do with 2020 poll campaign. The man was thrashed for slapping Kejriwal, but not lynched (killing).

TNI Bureau
