Dussehra in Odisha – Significance and Rituals

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a significant Hindu festival in Odisha, celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin, which typically falls in September or October. The festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, especially in the context of Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura, the buffalo demon. This period also marks the end of the nine-day Navratri celebrations. In Odisha, the focus is on Durga’s power and the renewal of energy, reflecting the state’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

Importance of Dussehra in Odisha

In Odisha, Dussehra primarily honors the divine intervention of Goddess Durga, where her victory against evil forces signifies the restoration of dharma, or righteousness. While the celebration aligns with the broader Hindu belief in the goddess’s triumph over Mahishasura, there is also a reverence for Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, which adds a dual narrative of good conquering evil. Odisha’s Dussehra also marks the beginning of the harvest season, making it an auspicious time to express gratitude for agricultural abundance.

Main Rituals in Odisha

Durga Puja Celebrations: The heart of Dussehra in Odisha revolves around the conclusion of Durga Puja. Intricately crafted idols of Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha, and Kartikeya are worshiped across temples and community spaces, where devotees gather for prayers, aartis, and religious songs.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Immersion Ceremony: Following the final prayers on Dussehra, grand processions are held where idols of Durga are taken to rivers or other bodies of water for immersion, known as Bisarjan. This symbolic act represents the goddess’s departure from the earthly realm, taking with her all negative energies and leaving behind peace and prosperity

Weapon Worship (Shastra Puja): In some regions, tools and weapons are honored through a ritual called Shastra Puja. This practice is especially meaningful for those whose livelihoods depend on such instruments, including farmers, craftsmen, and soldiers. By paying homage to these items, participants seek the blessings of the goddess for their work.

Cultural Festivities: Dussehra is also a time for community engagement through traditional fairs, music, and theatrical performances. Plays that recount the life of Lord Rama, known as Jatra or Ram Leela, are popular during this time, uniting people through shared stories of cultural and spiritual significance.

Vijaya Dashami Traditions: On the day of Vijayadashami, families in Odisha exchange sweets, seek blessings from elders, and participate in rituals that mark new beginnings. This exchange symbolizes goodwill and hope for a prosperous future.

Through these diverse rituals, Dussehra in Odisha embodies not only religious devotion but also the rich cultural heritage that strengthens community ties and fosters a sense of shared purpose and celebration.