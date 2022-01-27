‘Daman’ Trailer Out; Watch Video Here

Insight Bureau: The official trailer of Odia film ‘Daman’ was released on YouTube on the occasion of Republic Day. This movie is based on real life events.

Starring Babushaan Mohanty in the lead role of a doctor, this movie will portray the doctor’s fight against various superstitions of people and to make them aware of Malaria.

Vishal Mourya and Prasad Lenka’s most waited movie ‘Daman’ is a complete different genre. It is produced by Deependra Samal.

Producers and directors of the movie are hopeful for the success of this story as Odia people will get to see a whole different movie.

However, the trailer of the movie was released on social media due to COVID related restrictions.

It may be mentioned that the preview of the trailer had got leaked earlier.