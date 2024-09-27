CM Majhi Unveils Logo for Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025

Bhubaneshwar: In a significant move to bolster Odisha’s position as a leading industrial hub, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled the official logo for the UTKARSH ODISHA – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 during a ceremony held at VIVANTA, Bhubaneswar. The event signals Odisha’s continued efforts to attract both national and international investments, particularly in key sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, textiles, food processing, and technology.

The Make in Odisha initiative, spearheaded by the state government under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s leadership, aims to create a favorable environment for economic growth through innovative policies, improved infrastructure, and investor-friendly reforms. The unveiling of the UTKARSH ODISHA logo marks the beginning of preparations for the state’s premier investment summit, scheduled for 2025. This conclave will serve as a platform for forging partnerships and collaborations geared towards sustainable industrial development in the region.

The high-profile event was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, along with other senior ministers, industry leaders, and government officials, including Collectors from all 30 districts. The gathering showcased the state’s commitment to industrial growth and its aspirations to emerge as a key player in the global industrial arena.

Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of Industries, Government of Odisha, delivered the opening remarks, emphasizing the government’s relentless pursuit of an investor-friendly environment. His presentation highlighted the state’s ongoing initiatives to enhance industrial competitiveness, particularly through the Make in Odisha initiative.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja addressed the state’s progress in improving ease of doing business and reiterated the government’s focus on supporting industries, ranging from large corporations to small-scale entrepreneurs. He also emphasized the efforts made to simplify regulatory processes and attract investments.

Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of Industries and Skill Development, reflected on the state’s industrial transformation and the role of the UTKARSH ODISHA initiative in shaping Odisha’s future. He called upon district-level leadership to continue their efforts in promoting an investment-friendly atmosphere across the state.

Chief Minister Majhi, in his keynote address, expressed Odisha’s commitment to achieving its industrial vision through comprehensive policies and infrastructure improvements. He noted that the UTKARSH ODISHA – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 would not be just another investment summit, but a platform to transform discussions into tangible partnerships and progress.

The Chief Minister outlined several strategic initiatives being pursued by his government, including the establishment of MSME parks in each district, an FDI park, multimodal logistics parks, and new industrial corridors. These initiatives are seen as key steps toward making Odisha a major player in India’s industrial landscape.

Shri Bhupendra Singh Poonia, IAS, Managing Director of IPICOL, concluded the event by expressing gratitude to all attendees for their continued support in the state’s journey toward becoming a globally recognized industrial hub.