Chhatisha Niyog finalizes Rituals of Bhadraba Purnima Lunar Eclipse 

TNI Bureau: The Chhatisha Niyog on Tuesday evening finalized the rituals of the upcoming Bhadraba Purnima lunar eclipse on September 7.

As per the decision taken during the meeting at the temple office, all rituals of Lord Jagannath will be completed by 12 PM on the Bhadraba Purnima lunar eclipse on September 7.

No ritual of the deities will be performed as the Paka Tyaga (abstaining from cooking) period will begin from 12.57 PM.

While the lunar eclipse will begin at 9:57 PM, it will conclude with Sarvamoksha (complete liberation) at 1.27 AM. Later, the Holy Trinity’s Dwaraphita ritual will be held at 2 AM, and the Mangala Arati at 2.40 AM.

The Chhatisha Niyog meeting also discussed about the queue-based darshan from the Natamandap and it is expected to begin from September 15.