Breaking News @ USA Corona Update – April 19, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,561 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 25,844 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 40,000 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 764,600.

France has reported 395 COVID-19 deaths and 1,101 positive cases (sharp decline on both counts). Italy has reported 433 deaths and 3,047 positive cases while Spain witnessed 410 new deaths and 4,258 cases.

596 new deaths and 5,850 positive cases were reported from the UK. Belgium has reported 230 new deaths and 1,313 positive cases. Germany witnessed 104 new deaths and 2,018 +VE cases. 101 deaths and 1,932 confirmed cases were reported from Brazil. Turkey reported 127 new deaths and 3,977 positive cases.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide stands at 2,406,575. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 165,000 mark. 625,098 people have recovered so far.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,561 new deaths; 25,844 confirmed cases in last 24 hours.

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 40,575; Number of Cases – 764,636.

👉 New York accounts for 32% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 71,187 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted 3.9 million tests so far.

👉 New York reports 507 new deaths; 6,054 new positive cases.

👉 261 workers at meat processing plants in Iowa test positive for coronavirus.

👉 60 U.S. veterans died at Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts, 50 of them tested +VE for coronavirus.

👉 New York State – 18,298 deaths; 247,215 cases

👉 New Jersey – 4,202 deaths; 85,301 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 1,706 deaths; 38,077 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 1,237 deaths; 32,734 cases

👉 California – 1,177 deaths; 31,527 cases

👉 Michigan – 2,391 deaths; 31,424 cases

👉 Illinois – 1,290 deaths; 30,357 cases

👉 Florida – 774 deaths; 26,314 cases

👉 Louisiana – 1,296 deaths; 23,928 cases

👉 Texas – 499 deaths; 19,317 cases

👉 Georgia – 681 deaths; 18,157 cases

👉 Connecticut – 1,127 deaths; 17,962 cases

👉 Maryland – 486 deaths; 12,830 cases

👉 Washington – 634 deaths; 11,790 cases

👉 Indiana – 562 deaths; 11,210 cases

👉 Ohio – 471 deaths; 11,602 cases

👉 Colorado – 422 deaths; 9,730 cases