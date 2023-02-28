BJYM protest over Naba Das Murder Case turns Violent

The Lower PMG Square in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday turned into a battlefield after a scuffle broke out between police personnel and members of BJP Yuva Morcha who attempted to barge into the State Assembly, protesting over the law and order situation in the State and murder of Health Minister Naba Das.

While demanding a CBI probe into Naba Das murder case, they also sought resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

The youth BJP members broke barricades, damaged police vehicles and injured as many as 21 police personnel on duty, informed Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi.

Police resorted to lathicharge to control the situation, soon after the agitators pelted stones and eggs at the cops, DCP Prateek Singh said.

Several members of BJP Yuva Morcha were also injured in the clash. They were later taken into preventive custody by the Police.