BJP Announces State Office-Bearers; Women Get Priority

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced a major reshuffle of its State Office Bearers, giving clear priority to women in leadership positions. The new team, approved by State President Manmohan Samal, includes 10 Vice-Presidents, 4 General Secretaries, 10 Secretaries, and 2 Treasurers, with several key posts now held by women leaders, reflecting the party’s push for inclusivity and wider representation.

At least 8 women have been included in the list of office-bearers released by BJP. Kusum Tete and Sipra Bajpei have been appointed as Vice Presidents. Purnima Priyadarsani Nayak has been appointed as General Secretary. Smruti Pattanayak, Priti Prativa Bhola, Pinky Pradhan, Mamata Singh, and Smita Pradhan found a place as Secretaries.

Vice Presidents:

Dr. Jatin Mohanty (Khurdha), Ashok Mishra (Nayagarh), Kusum Tete (Sundargarh), Ramesh Chandra Sahoo (Nabarangpur), K. Narayan Rao (Gajapati), Shibaji Mohanty (Balangir), Bhabendra Kumar Panda (Kalahandi), Sipra Bajpei (Balasore), Sudarshan Goel (Rourkela), and Bishnu Das (Kendrapada).

General Secretaries:

Biranchi Narayan Tripathy (Puri), Sarada Prasad Satapathy (Bhubaneswar), Simanchal Khatei (Sambalpur), and Purnima Priyadarsani Nayak (Koraput).

Secretaries:

Saroj Kumar Kar (Cuttack), Kalandi Samal (Angul), Smruti Pattanayak (Cuttack), (Dr.) Priti Prativa Bhola (Puri), Bhagaban Mohanty (Kandhamal), Pinky Pradhan (Bhubaneswar), Er. Rama Chandra Hansdah (Mayurbhanj West), Mamata Singh (Keonjhar), Pruthiviraj Mohapatra (Ghumusar/Aska), and Smita Pradhan (Jagatsinghpur).

Treasurer: Ajaya Kumar Agrawal (Bhubaneswar).

Joint Treasurer: CA Dibakar Harichandan (Puri).