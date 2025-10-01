Bhakta Das All Set for Padayatra from Malkangiri

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das is all set to begin a two-day padayatra from Malkangiri on October 2. The march, named ‘Gandhi Pathe Odisha’, aims to spread the message of non-violence and highlight the need for women’s safety across the state.

Das will inaugurate a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Mugi Point in Kalimela block to mark the beginning of the programme which cover Motu and Poteru areas too. The yatra coincides with Gandhi Jayanti, reinforcing Gandhi’s ideals of peace and harmony. According to the OPCC, the march will also focus on protecting Odisha’s interests and ensuring respect for women in society.

Originally planned as a year-long initiative, the padayatra was shortened to two days due to the upcoming Nuapada by-election. It will resume after the bypolls in November. Alongside the Malkangiri programme, Congress leaders are organising similar marches across different districts. Meanwhile, the ruling Biju Janata Dal has announced a separate month-long state-wide yatra, scheduled to begin on October 9, to connect with people at the grassroots level.