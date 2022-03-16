Azad leads the ‘call for change’ in Congress

Insight Bureau: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was recently awarded ‘Padma Bhushan’, is leading the charge with a “call for change” within the party.

Senior leaders including Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Mani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Parneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit & Raj Babbar arrived at the residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad this evening to decide their future course of action.

The development came hours after many senior Congress leaders slammed Kapil Sibal for his remarks, asking the Gandhi Family to step aside to ensure revival of the Congress Party, which continues to suffer drubbings in the State Elections after the second consecutive humiliating loss in Lok Sabha polls in 2019.