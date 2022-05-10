Artificial Intelligence- The New Reality

Insight Bureau: Are machines likely to become smarter than humans? May be this a myth inspired by science fiction. A scientific discipline, AI- Artificial Intelligence officially began in 1956, since then the term probably coined to create a greater impact and has become so popular that today everyone has heard about it.

Artificial intelligence is one of the most, the only disruptive technology that made a massive impact in the modern world. It is a concept that continues to reach a wider audience with regular developments and researches done by scientists, engineers, who are working to advance the field .

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Before pandemic wreaked havoc in 2020, machine learning was causing disruptions across various industries. But during the pandemic, it became evident that self-teaching algorithms and smart machines will play a big role in the ongoing fight against the viral outbreak. We can only expect the year 2022 will the year of AI and remain a key trend in our personal and work life.

To meet evolving customer needs and to accelerate digital transformation, more industries will start leveraging AI in the coming days. Integrated with connected commercial vehicles, in-car sensors and modern health monitors. AI drives down the time taken to perform a task. It enables multi-tasking and eases the workload. It operates 24*7 without interruption or breaks and has no downtime. AI augments the capabilities of differently abled individuals. Most importantly, AI reduces human error caused by human limitations.