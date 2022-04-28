Afternoon News Insight – April 28, 2022

➡️ CHSE Plus-2 exams begin in Odisha.

➡️ Nor’wester to bring relief from heatwave in Odisha after 3 days, informed IMD Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Heat wave warning issued in 11 districts (Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Boudh and Bolangir ) of Odisha till April 30.

➡️ IMD issues orange warning for heatwave in 5 States including Odisha.

➡️ Former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy insisted that Hindi is like any other language in India and not the national language.

➡️ IMD announced an orange warning for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP & Odisha due to rise in temperature.

➡️ Two militants involved in attacks on migrant labourers killed in overnight encounter in J&K’s Pulwama.

➡️ Raj Thackeray hailed Yogi government for loudspeaker ban.

➡️ Amravati MP Navneet and MLA Ravi Rana have filed a petition in sessions court asking for home-made food to be served to them in jail.

➡️ Karnataka Education Minister said Bhagavad Gita will be introduced next year as its moral education text.

➡️ Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has warned the West of a “lightning fast” response to any country intervening in the Ukraine war and creating “strategic threats for Russia.”

➡️ Air India has proposed to buy Air Asia’s remaining stake.

➡️ Nepal to implement 2-day public holidays to cut fuel consumption.