After US, Israel Snubs UN Human Rights Council

TNI Bureau: Israel has announced its withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), aligning with the United States’ decision to exit the body. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar accused the UNHRC of bias, claiming it unfairly targets Israel while shielding human rights violators.

The move follows US President Donald Trump’s declaration that America was leaving the “anti-Semitic” council and cutting funding to UNRWA over alleged Hamas links. The decision coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, where discussions focused on Gaza and Middle East policy. Israel vowed it would no longer tolerate “discrimination” at the UNHRC.