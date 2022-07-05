100-Word Edit: Police vs Police

In this heavily polarised atmosphere in the country, the cops working under the directive of respective governments have been forced to take sides.

Earlier, it was UP Police vs Punjab Police in Mukhtar Ansari case (solved following Supreme Court’s intervention), then Delhi/Haryana Police vs Punjab Police in Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga case and now it’s Chhattisgarh Police vs UP Police in the case related to Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan.

One section is trying to trap while the other one is trying to save. And, everything is political with the Indian Police getting trapped between BJP and Non-BJP rules States.