100-Word Edit: High Profile People under the Scanner!

By Sagar Satapathy
Archana Nag Blackmailing Bhubaneswar Odisha
It’s probably the biggest expose in Odisha involving high profile politicians, businessmen, officials, film producers and more. But, since the police remains tight-lipped, speculations are rife with the names.

Archana Nag and her husband have stunned everyone with their assets and lavish lifestyle. They are all set to be subject to I-T scrutiny too. Even hawala transactions can’t be ruled out.

Once they are probed by ED and I-T, skeletons may tumble out of the closet. Who are these people who were protecting, patronising and funding Archana and her husband?

Whatever information cops found from her, should be made public.

