100-Word Edit: Congress beating BJP in stitching Alliance

They had a narrow escape in Haryana. But, ideally they failed to stich a pre-poll alliance because of over-confidence and heavy dependence on ‘Modi Factor’.

In Maharashtra, they even failed to retain their pre-poll ally. Sena may be faulted for breaking the 30-year-old association, but BJP is more responsible for letting them go, allowing Congress to make a back door entry into power.

In Jharkhand, it was a historic blunder by BJP not to stitch alliance with its old ally AJSU for just a few seats. Results proved them wrong. Yes, Congress is doing better than BJP in finding allies.