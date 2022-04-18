Zelenskyy urges World to end “Russian Torture”

Insight Bureau: With the war having set it’s foot on the 54th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed out at Russia for it’s “deliberate terror against ordinary civilians.” He indicted the Russian troops in southern Ukraine for carrying out torture and kidnappings.



In a nine-minute video address to the nation, Zelensky said, “Torture chambers are built there. They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.” He further stated that humanitarian aid has been stolen, creating famine and called out on the world on Sunday to bring an end to the “Russian Torture”.



Zelensky said the Russians are creating separatist states in occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and introducing Russian currency, the Ruble. As per his address, intensified attack by Russian troops on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, has killed 18 people and wounded 106 in the last four days alone.



“This is nothing but deliberate terror. Mortars, artillery against ordinary residential neighborhoods, against ordinary civilians,” Zelensky added, calling for western allies to increase sanctions against Russia, including its entire banking sector and oil industry.