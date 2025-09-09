Why ‘Solution Journalism’ Is The New Way Forward

By Dipsikha Nayak and Priyangha M: Jodie Jackson, in her book ‘You Are What You Read’, begins by dedicating it to “all those who not only see the good in the world but contribute to making more of it”.

This sentiment captures the core of solution journalism, a new wave of opposition that arose in response to sensationalism and the subsequent commercialization of information.

The advent of social media has crushed the gatekeepers of news. But this accessibility comes at the cost of platforms being oversaturated with content, all competing for the eyes of the reader. Stories that provoke the audience, exaggerate events and emotions gain more traction.

News is expected to be palatable and concise, something that can be digested in a span of minutes before moving to the next item of interest. This results in a vicious cycle of clickbait and fake news that is propagated with the sole objective of making profit.

Here, the issue doesn’t arise from individual negative stories; it is the prolonged exposure to such content that has tangible consequences. As a study published in the Journal of Communication explains it, the human brain is unable to distinguish between media inputs and personal experiences while processing information. When a report solely focuses on a problem and casts aside the progress made alongside it, it creates an imbalanced picture of the world. It distorts the reader’s perception of truth. The journal ‘Cognition and Emotion’ states that such overestimation of negative events significantly increases our baseline anxiety. This eventually results in disengagement, either because news feels “too depressing” or because of desensitisation.

Reuters Institute Digital News 2019 and 2021 reports show that educated youth residing in cities turn to social media platforms as their primary news source, accompanied by significant distrust in traditional media. In the constant rat race for viewership, the media has lost sight of its role as a watchdog, gradually morphing into a source of entertainment. Here’s where solution journalism comes in; it doesn’t just report an event, it focuses on concrete ways in which these issues are being dealt with. Consider the following examples:

The Mid-Day Meal Scheme in India, one of the world’s largest school feeding programs, has long faced challenges of hygiene, infrastructure, discrimination, and underfunding, but through the lens of solution journalism, its story becomes one of resilience and innovation. Instead of focusing only on flaws, reports highlight how teachers, self-help groups, NGOs, and public–private partnerships have stepped in to ensure children receive meals, how states like Maharashtra have introduced stricter safety protocols after food poisoning incidents, and how initiatives such as central kitchens, technology tracking, and increased budget allocations under PM-POSHAN have strengthened implementation. According to the Press Information Bureau, the scheme covers about 11.80 crore children studying in 11.20 lakh schools across the country. This perspective shifts the narrative from a scheme struggling with inefficiencies to one where communities, policymakers, and institutions continually adapt and improve, demonstrating that even large, imperfect welfare programs can evolve to deliver impact when met with creativity and collective will.

Another case in the Cycling movement by the women of Pudukottai, one of the poorest districts in Tamil Nadu. In 1991, under the Arivoli literacy campaign, over one lakh rural women were taught not just to read and write, but also to cycle, giving them freedom of movement in a district where only 38% of women were literate. What began as a small initiative soon transformed lives; women started cycling to schools, markets, and workplaces, breaking gender norms and gaining economic independence. Volunteers and teachers trained women despite ridicule, while competitions and public support kept the movement alive. As participation grew, local authorities organised cycling races and competitions, complete with trophies, and even expanded to teaching women to ride mopeds with the help of traffic police. The movement addressed not just literacy gaps but the deeper barrier of mobility, recognizing that education alone wasn’t enough without access to travel. Repurposing the literacy campaign to include bicycle training was a creative, low-cost, high-impact intervention that increased community participation. Though mainstream attention subsided, the ripple effects persist as dozens of women who once could not leave their homes now commute, run businesses, and continue to ride, embodying sustained empowerment.

The coverage of the ‘Jiboner Sathi’ program in Kolkata is a more recent case of solution journalism. Launched in 2025, this initiative aims to foster emotional support for breast cancer patients. Newly diagnosed patients are partnered with breast cancer survivors who help them navigate the course of treatment using personal experience. Stories like these often get buried within an avalanche of fear-mongering news headlines.

The hesitation to embrace solution journalism comes with the concern that an emphasis on progress will undermine the ongoing suffering of people. This is a common misconception. Solution journalism advocates for deeper analysis and contemplation. It doesn’t disregard the coverage of negative events; it urges us to look for the complete picture and use our agency to bring social justice. Government institutions, powerful political leaders, and a commercialized news industry deem what is fit to be called news. These external forces shape our behaviors, attitudes, and access to information. Acknowledging their influence is the first step in becoming active consumers of media. The news industry is driven by its viewership; less engagement with fast-paced, sensationalised content will reduce its adversities.

By embracing this ideal, we challenge the norm that thrives on fear and sensationalism. It is an alternative form of journalism that reclaims the ideals of free speech, ensures marginalized voices are represented, and presents a more truthful, multi-dimensional picture of society. By taking control of what news we consume, we reclaim information as a source of people’s empowerment. Paving this hopeful path forward is a responsibility that lies with the reader.

The writers are final-year BA (Communication Media and Psychology) students at Christ University, Bengaluru.