What Features Should You Look for in a High-Performance Router?

A wireless router is the backbone of any home or office network, and choosing the right one can make all the difference in your internet experience. Whether your internet experience will be a smooth one or an annoying one depends on the WiFi router that you pick. A high-performance WiFi router ensures seamless connectivity, speed, and reliability, and it is what you should opt for.

The problem with choosing a high-performance router is that there are so many options available in the market, due to which it can be difficult to determine which router is a high-performing one, but worry not, we have got you covered. We have broken down the essential features that you should look for in a high-performance router so that you can choose a high-performance router like the TL-WR840N.

Speed and Bandwidth

For wireless routers, speed is one of the most important elements because the faster your router is, the better your internet experience will be. While choosing a router, you should ensure that the router has a speed rating that matches your internet plan and usage needs. For instance, if you have a 1 Gbps internet connection, then choosing a router that has support for 1 Gbps is the right option.

In addition, you should also make sure that the router has the latest WiFi standard, i.e, Wi-Fi 6, and has dual-band or tri-band support, so that you don’t face any problems with speed and bandwidth.

Coverage and Range

A fast router is useless if it doesn’t have an effective range that can cover your entire home or office. You should always look for a router that can provide coverage throughout your entire home. This can be done by choosing a router with multiple antennas and the latest features like beamforming technology that can allow you to focus the signals of your router in a specific direction instead of broadcasting in all directions, allowing for stronger and more reliable connections to connected devices.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In case you have a large home or office, a single router might not be sufficient to cater to the coverage needs, and you need to look for a Mesh Router System that can eliminate dead zones and provide consistent coverage throughout the entire space.

Security

Because your WiFi router is the gateway to your network, you should never compromise on the security of the router. High-performing WiFi routers have advanced security features like built-in firewall, encryption, VPN support, guest network support, and parental controls that allow you to secure your network in the best way possible. Always make sure that the router has all the latest and advanced security features available.

Ease of Use

A high-performance router does not only have the best features and technology but is also easy to set up and manage. You should look for a router with intuitive apps or web-based interfaces like the http://tplinkwifi.net interface that make the entire setup and management a piece of cake. In addition, the router should also have automatic firmware updates to keep your router secure and up-to-date.

Advanced Features

Along with other things, a high-performance WiFi router has advanced features that are required in special instances. For example, if you need to prioritize bandwidth for specific activities or devices on the network, you have the Quality of Service (QoS) feature available. Similarly, if you want your router to communicate with multiple devices simultaneously, then the MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple Input, Multiple Output) should be available. Furthermore, extra features like USB ports and NAS (Network Attached Storage) support are also handy in certain conditions.