WATCH: Rs 1.39 Cr Cash, 1.2kg Gold seized from Odisha Engineer

Insight Bureau: While the search still continues, the Odisha Vigilance has unearthed the highest-ever cash seizure in its history with the recovery of Rs 1.39 crore cash and 1.2kg gold from Superintendent Engineer of Rural Works Department, Ashis Kumar Dash, who is posted in Malkangiri.

Apart from this, Rs. 4 Crores in deposits have been detected. The Rs 1.39 crore cash was found in the denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2000. The 1.2kg gold were found in the forms of jewellery, coins and biscuits.

More assets of Ashis Das may be unearthed in the next few days.