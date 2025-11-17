Watch: 45 Indian Umrah Pilgrims, Mostly Indians killed in Saudi Bus–Tanker Collision; One Survivor

TNI Bureau: At least 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims, most of them from Hyderabad, were killed early Monday when their bus collided with a diesel/oil tanker near Mufrihat, around 25–30 km before Madinah in Saudi Arabia. The accident occurred at around 1.30 am IST and the bus was completely charred in the fire that followed.

Officials confirmed that only one passenger, identified as Mohammad Abdul Shoaib (also reported as Abdul Suyaib), survived and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at the Saudi German Hospital.

Many Victims From Hyderabad

Preliminary information from the Telangana government indicates that at least 16 victims were residents of Bazarghat, Mallepalli, while several others were from Nampally, Karwan, Musheerabad and Ramnagar.

Relatives of the pilgrims said the group had departed from Hyderabad on November 9 through two private agencies — Al Meena Hajj and Umrah Travels and Al Mecca Travels, both based in Nampally. They had completed Umrah in Mecca and were travelling to Madinah when the crash occurred.

The group comprised 54 travellers:

4 went to Madinah by car and are safe

4 stayed back in Mecca

46 boarded the ill-fated bus

According to police and official sources, the 46 included 18 men, 18 women, five girls and five boys. Reports from Saudi media suggested that many passengers were asleep when the collision occurred. The bus was engulfed in flames, complicating the identification process.

Multiple Families Devastated

Among the victims were 18 members of a single family from Ramnagar, Musheerabad, spanning three generations, and five members from another family. Several children were among those who died.

At the Hajj House in Nampally, dozens of families gathered through the day seeking confirmation about their relatives.

Telangana Govt Coordinates With Centre and Embassy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed the Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Saudi authorities for details, identification, and repatriation.

A control room has been set up at the Telangana Secretariat, and another at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, to assist families.

Control Room Numbers (Telangana Govt):

• +91 79979 59754

• +91 99129 19545

Telangana Bhavan (New Delhi):

• Vandhana (PS to Resident Commissioner): +91 98719 99044

• CH. Chakravarthi (PRO): +91 99583 22143

• Rakshith Nail (Liaison Officer): +91 96437 23157

Indian Embassy Sets Up 24×7 Helpline

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah opened a dedicated control room.

Jeddah Helpline:

• 8002440003 (toll-free)

• 0122614093

• 0126614276

• +966 55612 2301 (WhatsApp)

Reactions From Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Radhakrishnan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Telangana Ministers Azharuddin and Sridhar Babu, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and several other leaders expressed condolences.

PM Modi said Indian missions in Riyadh and Jeddah were in continuous contact with Saudi authorities and providing “all possible assistance.”

EAM Jaishankar confirmed that the Embassy and Consulate were extending “fullest support” for relief, hospital coordination, and identification.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Centre to expedite repatriation of the bodies and ensure proper medical care to the lone survivor. Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain said he would travel to Saudi Arabia to assist families directly.

Ongoing Procedures

Saudi authorities have shifted all bodies to a local hospital for forensic identification. Indian officials are coordinating for documentation, verification, and arrangements for flying the remains to Hyderabad.

The group was originally scheduled to return to Hyderabad from Jeddah on November 23.